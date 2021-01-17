PHOTO: FIRST GROUP HOLDS HIGH LEVEL TALKS IN GUYANA

Following successful high-level talks with officials in Guyana recently, members of First Rock Capital Holdings pose for a photo. From left are Odinga Lumumba (special advisor to the president of Guyana), YP Seaton (director – First Rock Capital Holdings), Ryan Reid (co-founder – First Rock Group), Bruce Golding (former prime minister and part of the First Rock delegation), Irfaan Ali (president of Guyana) and Dr Michael Banbury (co-founder – First Rock Group). The delegation held talks on possible investment options in the mineral-rich country.

