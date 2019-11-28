Farmer shot dead at Manchester home

SPALDING, Manchester — A farmer was shot dead at his home here Monday night.



He has been identified as 56-year-old Bentley Watt, otherwise called “Jabba”, of Zinc Shop district in the parish.



Police reports are that shortly after 8:00 pm, residents heard loud explosions and alerted the police. On their arrival, Watt, who had a gunshot wound to his upper body, was seen.



He was taken to hospital and pronounced dead on arrival.



This latest incident follows last Sunday's murder of a bartender at a bar in Comfort Hall in the parish.



She has been identified as 20-year-old Tashane Morris, otherwise called “Tash”.



Police reports are that shortly before 7:00 pm, residents heard loud explosions and alerted the police. On their arrival, Morris was seen inside the business establishment with a gunshot wound to her upper body. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.



— Kasey Williams