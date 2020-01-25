Final rush

With yesterday being the final day for applicants to get a provisional driver's (learner's) licence without having to pass a road code test, scores of Jamaicans converged on the King Street, downtown Kingston office of Tax Administration Jamaica. The requirement, which takes effect today, is part of provisions under the new Road Traffic Act passed in the Houses of Parliament in 2018. (Photo: Karl Mclarty)

