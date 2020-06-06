Flow parent company says it's ready for hurricane season

C&W Communications, parent company of telecommunications provider Flow, says it is prepared for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, which started June 1.

Inge Smidts, CEO, C&W Communications, said the company has already completed a number of rigorous hurricane drills and has launched its awareness campaigns encouraging customers to be vigilant and make their preparations for the 2020 season across its markets in the region.



“Connectivity has never been more critical in this region. Our networks are enabling millions of customers to stay connected at a time when physical distancing has become the 'new normal'. Our regional governments, health care systems, and educational facilities are all relying on our services to manage their operations in a new world of e-government, virtual meetings, and online learning. We too, have had to adapt our operations to embrace the challenges of COVID-19 to keep our employees safe and employed and enable our customers to stay connected.”



She added: “We are focused on preparing our world-class networks for the 2020 hurricane season. Our teams have already begun their rigorous checks on our hurricane-tested network, which has enabled our business and residential customers in the region to stay connected through much of the devastating Atlantic hurricane activity over the past few years. We continue to invest in important redundancy capabilities across our vast subsea network and in data centres located outside of the hurricane belt, which provide an additional layer of protection for connectivity in the region. The ability to stay in contact with loved ones throughout natural disasters has always been important to our customers in the region, and we are very proud to play this vital role.”