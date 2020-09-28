Food is the staff of life

Kiwanis Club of West St Andrew's Distinguished Secretary Clava Mantock (left) presenting food items to two members of the Red Hills Golden-Agers Citizens Association recently. The 41-yearold children's charity community service arm has been extending support to the seniors in a relationship spanning more than 15 years

