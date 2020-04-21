Photo: For our nurses

The LASCO Group recently handed over several cases of water and juices to the Nurses Association of Jamaica (NAJ), to be presented to more than 1,500 nurses working on the front line in hospitals and health care facilities islandwide. Here, LASCO iCool Brand Manager Tashany Smith (left) expresses gratitude to president of the NAJ Carmen L Johnson (centre), and assistant recording secretary Novelette Arthur, during the handing over at the NAJ headquarters in Kingston.

