For the National Library

National Librarian Beverley Lashley expresses appreciation to distinguished attorney and former District Grand Master of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands Walter Scott QC for his donation of two copies of the fourth volume of his book Musings of a Jamaican Freemason yesterday at the National Library in downtown Kingston.

Scott served as the head of freemasonry's English constitution in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands for 10 years, starting in 2009.