Former MP Carl 'Russian' Thompson dies at 81

FORMER Member of Parliament (MP) for St Andrew West Central, Carl Thompson, known in political circles as “Russian”, died Tuesday night after a battle with diabetes and other illnesses. He was 81.



People's National Party (PNP) president and Leader of the Opposition Dr Peter Phillips, in a release, said he was saddened by news of the death of the former PNP MP.



Dr Phillips said Thompson was a faithful party worker who served in several capacities in the PNP, especially under the leadership of former Prime Minister Michael Manley.



Thompson, born in St Mary, served as councillor in the Kingston and St Andrew Corporation between 1974 and 1976. He was elected MP for St Andrew West Central in 1976.



“So outstanding was his service to the communities that constituents saw it appropriate to name the first basic school that was established under the inaugural Labour Day basic school building programme in 1974 in his honour. The Carl Thompson Basic School on Mall Road has been a beacon of hope and inspiration, serving families in the St Andrew West Central constituency for decades,” said a PNP release.



Added the release: “Beyond the 1980 General Election, Carl Thompson, who was a trade unionist at heart, continued his impressive contribution to nation-building through the National Workers' Union. He was diligent in his quest to empower workers and provide critical support to union initiatives islandwide.”



“Russian Thompson was a party stalwart who embodied an enduring commitment to people power and nation-building. Without doubt, Carl loved his family, his party, and his country, and saw service to the people, especially those in his constituency, as a great honour.” Dr Phillips said.



The PNP president expressed condolence to Carl Thompson's family, especially his children John, Maxine, Andrea, and Camille.