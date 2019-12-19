Foul smell interrupts Georgia parliament session
TBILISI, Georgia (AFP) — A strong odour of faeces disrupted a key vote in Georgian Parliament last Thursday, after Opposition MPs splattered the plenary chamber with an unidentified substance.
Georgia's Parliament speaker Archil Talakvadze, in televised remarks, accused the Opposition of making a “chemical attack on the legislature”, adding that the plenary session had been interrupted as a result.
Forensic experts in medical masks took samples of the air in the plenary hall, footage on national television showed. The session resumed afterwards, boycotted by the Opposition.
Georgian Parliament was set to vote for the appointment of 14 Supreme Court judges whom the Opposition had denounced as “stooges” of the ruling Georgian Dream party.
Over the past few weeks Opposition supporters have staged a series of mass rallies in Tbilisi, after the ruling party voted down an electoral reform Bill in mid-November.
In power since 2012, Georgian Dream has seen its popularity plummet amid widespread discontent over economic stagnation and perceived backsliding on its commitment to democracy.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy