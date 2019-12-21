Free for Christmas

FOUR inmates who were released from the St Catherine Adult Correctional Centre are among 79 non-violent individuals in the Caribbean and Latin America released from prison in time for Christmas after their fines were paid by the charity Food For The Poor (FFP).



The Jamaicans include a 49-year-old man who spent more than a month in the Spanish Town-based prison because he could not afford to pay the fines for a minor offence.



“This is the first time this has happened to me and it has been the hardest thing to deal with,” said the convict, whose name is being withheld.



He said during his time behind bars he was forced to reflect on his life and it was during those times he turned to God for comfort.



“I prayed a lot, and I begged God to intervene because this is not the life I want to live. God answered my prayer through Food For The Poor and it is such a blessing. I am so grateful,” added the man.



In what has become an annual affair, FFP paid the fines for the non-violent offenders, many of whom were arrested for stealing to feed their families, or for something that would be considered a minor offence.



For more than two decades, FFP has honoured the tradition of freeing non-violent offenders from prisons in Guyana, Haiti, Honduras and Jamaica by paying their fines in time for Christmas.

In Haiti, FFP paid the fines of 50 men, two teens and one woman. All were arrested and sent to prison for stealing in the economically-challenged country.



Most were arrested for taking a pig, or in the case of 14-year-old Jerry, a goat. Jerry said his mother died and his father abandoned him so he became a shoeshine boy to make money.



He admitted he took the goat to sell, but the teen was arrested and locked up with hardened criminals for two months before FFP learned about his situation and paid his fine.



“I want to thank you for giving me back hope,” Jerry said. “I will go back to my daily life to make some money and feed myself.”



Rosette, 43, a wife and mother of eight, spent nearly six months in prison after she stole items from someone to sell to feed her family. Rosette was beside herself with joy to learn her fine had been paid. She knew her six months could have turned into years.



In Honduras, increased violence and unemployment rates have the Central American nation in a chokehold with many people finding it hard to get employment.



Juan is the oldest of three children who lived with their mother after the father abandoned the family, leaving them very poor.



One day in April, the teen came home and his mother said there was nothing for them in the house to eat. Juan went out to find work for the day and when he could not, out of desperation, he stole some food and was arrested. His devastated mother told him that they may be poor, but he was raised better than that.



Since she did not have the US$276 to pay his fine, he was arrested and sentenced to two-and-a-half years. After eight months, he learned that he was one of 15 men whose fines were paid by FFP.



In Guyana, FFP paid the fines of seven non-violent offenders who were sent to prison for simple larceny or minor traffic offences.



“This year, 79 non-violent prisoners have been set free for the Christmas holiday, thanks to generous and compassionate donors who support the charity's prison ministry,” said president and CEO of FFP Robin Mahfood.



“We are not here to condone or to pass judgement on anyone who was arrested and sent to prison for a non-violent offence. We believe in God's mercy and second chances, because second chances are an opportunity to correct the wrong and to choose a better path in life. It is truly our prayer that each one of those released this Christmas will do exactly that,” added Mahfood.



Each freed person was greeted by FFP staff who prayed with them before giving them a copy of the Bible, a meal, personal care items and travelling money.







