Fuss over $320-m JCF contract

The Government has again run into problems in its latest attempt at acquiring vehicles for the hobbling police force by accepting two bids for a contract for 105 cars, valuing $320 million, from a single dealer.



Three of the island's top new car dealers have charged that the National Security Ministry breached the Government's procurement process by awarding the full contract for 62 pickups, valued at $145 million and 43 SUVs, costing $175 million to Stewart's Automotive Group.



Toyota Jamaica, the ATL Automotive Group, and Kingston Industrial Garage (KIG) are contending that based on the Public Procurement Standard Bidding Document, no supplier should submit more than one bid.



“We hereby put on record our deep concern with the process and ultimately the outcome [of the bid], which resulted in the Stewart's Automotive Group being awarded both lots [contract] that were on offer in this bid package,” the dealers said in similarly worded letters to the security ministry's Director of Procurement Douglas Stewart.



The instruction that there should only be one bid per supplier was reinforced at the pre-bid meetings with prospective bidders, the three said, adding that they were “at a loss to understand how the two lots were awarded to Stewart's Automotive Group”.



From the bids, which opened June 3, 2019, one contract for the 62 Mitsubishi L200s went to Stewart's Auto Sales and the second for 43 Mitsubishi Outlanders went to Silver Star Motors, both dealerships under Stewart's Automotive. Silver Stars is also the dealer for Mercedes Benz.



The aggrieved dealers also questioned whether the Mitsubishi manufacturer had in fact provided an authorisation letter, as required by the bidding process, for Silver Star Motors to be utilised as the dealer of their products, and a separate letter for Stewart's Auto Sales as representatives of the same brand.



“…We are of the view that this bid process and the ultimate award of the contract to the Stewart's Group is fundamentally flawed, and in this regard we believe this bid needs to be re-evaluated to determine if all the rules governing the process were complied with,” the three said.



They were supported by chairman of the New Car Dealers Association of Jamaica (NCDAJ) John Ralston, who also represents Tank-Weld through its Shackman Truck brand.



Toyota, KIG and ATL — which together comprise almost two-thirds of new vehicle sales in Jamaica — splintered off from the Automotive Dealers Association (ADA) after years of contention over Stewart's Automotive's apparent dominance of the association, and launched the NCDAJ in April last year.



They initially raised their complaint under the umbrella of the NCDAJ but were instructed by the security ministry's Douglas Stewart Friday to submit individual letters, which were done immediately. At the same time, Stewart insisted that the procurement guidelines were followed, although appearing to leave the door open for discussion.



“We look forward to the respective company/companies to submit to us in writing the concerns that they may have, so they may be addressed forthrightly,” Stewart said in his letter to NCDAJ, a copy of which was obtained by the Jamaica Observer.



The move to import new cars for the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) was seen as an effort by the Government to avoid the embarrassing scandal when the security ministry awarded O'brien's International Car Sales and Rentals a contract for 200 used cars, most of which were never delivered.



Like the NCDAJ in the current case, the Jamaica Used Car Dealers Association criticised the Government at the time for giving everything to one dealer, saying the scandal could have been avoided had it been shared among several used car dealers.



Prime Minister Andrew Holness, on the eve of the new bids earlier this year, seemed to defend the decision to buy new cars instead of reconditioned ones, saying the new police cars would be equipped with global positioning system (GPS) tracking and fleet management capabilities.



NCDAJ members said they expected that more new vehicles would be ordered for the JCF over the next several years and already fear that the Government would be awarding the contract for those cars to the same single dealer, based on the comparable terms of the current one.