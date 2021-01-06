Gov't has nothing to hide, says Tufton

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton has rejected Opposition counterpart Dr Morais Guy’s criticism of the ministry’s handling of information relating to cases of the variant strain of COVID-19 on the island.

Dr Guy on Monday stopped short of accusing health authorities of manipulating information, following Dr Tufton’s announcement on the weekend that four passengers who arrived on a flight from the United Kingdom (UK) on December 21 have tested positive for the strain of the virus, which has forced parts of the UK into lockdown.

One of the four individuals has since died of complications, Dr Tufton confirmed in a Jamaica Observer interview Monday.

The other three were asymptomatic up to last evening. The fatality takes the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 304 since the first case was reported on March 10, 2020.

“The Government clearly has nothing to hide and has approached the COVID response in a very transparent way,” Dr Tufton insisted Monday.

“The special select committee (on COVID-19) and the weekly press briefings and other things of this kind will address any concerns that have been raised. All the decisions we have taken have been very deliberate and have gone through much thought and discussion. There is no value in seeking to hide any information. There is a lot more value in making the public understand what is happening, so I will not accept those criticisms.”

Dr Guy had said the health ministry was being evasive in the information it released to the public.

He pointed to what he said were inconsistencies in the data released by the ministry, compared with the statements made by the portfolio minister on the weekend.

“At the very least, it begs the question as to whether the Government is deliberately manipulating the release of the data concerning the spread of the virus,” he stated.

He questioned the reason behind the ministry saying that it did not expect test results from the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for another two weeks “when, according to Dr Tufton’s statement, it was already available.

What was the rationale in holding back the results from the public in such a time of anxiety and crisis?” Dr Guy also suggested that health officials could be misguided in their assessment of the transmission rate for this strain of the virus. Chief Medical Officer Dr Jaquiline Bisasor McKenzie has advised that there is no concrete evidence at this point that the variant strain causes increased transmission, notwithstanding reports from the UK which suggest there is an up to 70 per cent increase in the transmission rate. However, Dr Guy has suggested that further investigations pointed to increased transmission rate.

“I think she has been sort of euphemistic in saying there is no clear evidence, but there is,” he said. Both Dr Tufton and the CMO have also stressed that there is no need at this point to widely test for the variant strain, as there is nothing indicating that it is at large in the | country. “We have no evidence to suggest that the new strain is in the population. It could be, but we have no evidence to support that it is. We acted appropriately, as is now being demonstrated by the actions we took in regard to the quarantining of the plane that came in from the UK. The surveillance will determine in due course where we are,” Dr Tufton said on Saturday. Dr Bisasor McKenzie, meanwhile, noted, “It’s not important for us to test everybody to find out how much of the variant is here, but it is important to continue to monitor the situation.” In the meantime, CARPHA has agreed to take samples to test for the new strain, as there is no capability here to do so. Twenty samples, including from COVID-positive passengers from the UK, are to be sent to the regional public health agency next Monday. The CMO explained that there is a limitation due to a lack of direct flights to Trinidad where the facility is located, but the logistics are being ironed out. Samples which previously tested positive are to be retested. In the meantime, the health minister is urging Jamaicans to remain vigilant but not to panic. “We do want persons to be concerned and to be cautious. We want persons to recognise that COVID is still out there and has potential deadly consequences, so the protocols still apply,” he stated.