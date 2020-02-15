Gov't strengthening disaster risk management in Portmore

THE Government has allocated $35.2 million towards strengthening the disaster risk management capacity of the Portmore Municipal Council.



Details are outlined in the 2020/2021 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.



The objective is to build disaster resilience in Portmore, which, due to its location, geology and socio-economic factors, is considered to be one of the most vulnerable municipalities in Jamaica to natural hazards, primarily coastal and riverine floods, earthquakes and hurricanes, the Government said.



Through funding provided by the Caribbean Development Bank, the Portmore Municipal Corporation will be undertaking a number of initiatives during the new fiscal year.

These include preparation of an evacuation plan as well as completion of community-based disaster risk management-capacity building with community emergency response teams.



Visibility and public awareness campaigns are to be conducted and a hazard risk database developed.



Achievements up to December 2019 include preparation of the Multi-Hazard Risk Profile and Disaster Risk Management Plan; public awareness activities undertaken with stakeholders in the project area; and completion of training in shelter management, search and rescue, and first-aid care.



Development of a Geographic Information System Hazard Risk Database is in progress.

The project, which had an original duration of July 2017 to December 2018, was extended to January 2019 and is slated to end in March 2021.



– JIS