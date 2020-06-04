Grenada finalising five-year project with Jamaican's help

ST GEORGE'S, Grenada (CMC) — The Grenada Government says it is moving towards finalising a National Diaspora Engagement Policy and a fiveyear action plan.

The Government said it is being supported by the UN International Organization for Migration (IOM) and has welcomed the arrival here of Dr Neville Ying to lead the finalisation of the project.

“With this development, the Government of Grenada moves forward with its commitment to formally create a meaningful, collaborative framework to mainstream the inclusion of the Grenadian Diaspora in nation-building,” the Keith Mitchell Administration said in a statement.

It said that Ying has had a distinguished career in both the public and private sector as well as higher education institutions in his native Jamaica.

“Widely regarded as a champion in the progressive development of the Jamaican/ Caribbean Diaspora movement, Dr Ying has consulted extensively with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jamaica on several diaspora-related concerns, including design and development of several Biennial Diaspora Conferences, the establishment of the Jamaica Diaspora Foundation, the joint select committee of the Houses of Parliament, the Jamaica Diaspora Advisory Board, and most recently the New Diaspora Policy for Jamaica,” the statement said.

Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Minister Peter David said the Government “is excited to embark on this significant step in the formalisation of the Grenada/ Diaspora relationship for national development with such a distinguished and well-respected regional expert in the field of diaspora engagement”.

He said Ying brings a wealth of experience and expertise “we are confident will help us achieve our goals for a mutually beneficial partnership with the diaspora now and in the future.

“It is widely accepted that there exists within the Grenadian Diaspora, enormous potential in skills, capital, knowledge, expertise, and willingness to positively contribute to growth of the Grenadian economy, which has largely remained untapped.”

David said that the policy will address some of the areas of challenge in this regard, and that key areas include remittances, diaspora tourism, improving consular services to Grenadians abroad, knowledge transfer, investments, generational youth engagement, among others.

“Building on the consultative process that has happened over the years, formulation of the policy will be carried out using additional consultation with the Government of Grenada, members of the diaspora, public and private sector, academia, among other stakeholders, and will be aligned to the goals of the National Sustainability Plan — Vision 2030.”

The Government said that the finalised policy will be tabled in Cabinet for parliamentary approval and that the policy forms one of the five key activities under the Grenadian Diaspora for Development (GD4D) project, funded by the International Development Fund, which also includes a mapping exercise, diaspora information website, skills gap analysis, and remittance workshop.