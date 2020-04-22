Haitians at work

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti — Factory workers sew medical clothing and face masks at the Sonapi Industrial Park in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, yestrerday. The textile factory reopened as part of a government-financed effort to provide

protective gear to medical workers amid the new coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: AP)

