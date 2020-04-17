Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton tests negative for COVID-19

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton says he has tested negative for COVID-19.

Dr Tufton was speaking with OBSERVER ONLINE following news that a staff member of the ministry's head office had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Out of an abundance of caution, when it was suspected earlier today that a staff member was a possible positive case, I immediately asked to be tested. That test was negative.

“Plus, I did not have direct contact with the staff member,” Dr Tufton said.

As to whether or not he would self-quarantine, Dr Tufton said he didn't think it was necessary as he has to lead the charge against the virus. However, he would apply caution to his movements and contacts.