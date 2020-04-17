Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton tests negative for COVID-19
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton says he has tested negative for COVID-19.
Dr Tufton was speaking with OBSERVER ONLINE following news that a staff member of the ministry's head office had tested positive for the coronavirus.
“Out of an abundance of caution, when it was suspected earlier today that a staff member was a possible positive case, I immediately asked to be tested. That test was negative.
“Plus, I did not have direct contact with the staff member,” Dr Tufton said.
As to whether or not he would self-quarantine, Dr Tufton said he didn't think it was necessary as he has to lead the charge against the virus. However, he would apply caution to his movements and contacts.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy