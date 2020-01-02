PHOTO: Hello, baby Alissa

Alissa Thomas, who was born at Spanish Town Hospital in St Catherine at 2:02 am yesterday, holds the adoring stares of her mother Tashoy Johnson (right) and Tashana Davis, a representative of Kirk-Fp Limited, after her mother was presented with a token for giving birth to the first baby at the institution for 2020.

