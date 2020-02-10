Hold us accountable, senior cop tells Jamaicans

HOPEWELL, Hanover — Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay is assuring the public that the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) can police itself and has encouraged Jamaicans to report any cop they encounter engaged in wrongdoing.



Lindsay, who heads the constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit, told the Kiwanis Club of Hopewell monthly meeting at Sky Beach in Hopewell, Hanover last Thursday, that Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson had established an internal anti-corruption branch.



“So, when we have our issues, we will deal with it,” she said. “Every police officer understands the rule. So, being part of a force for good is that every police officer is being socialised to obey the rule of law. And that is why we have an anti-corruption branch and an internal affairs branch. As citizens, you are expected to hold your police officers accountable, so when they fall out of line, if you sit back and allow it to happen, you are equally culpable,” Lindsay said.



“For you to have corruption, you have to have the corrupt and the 'corruptee'. A lot of you out there [are] trying to corrupt the police officers, but they are going to lock you up because we are socialising them to understand that you can't afford to sell out the dignity of the constabulary force for a little money. We are better than that,” she said.

She told the audience that the 153-year-old institution is currently being transformed with personnel development and technology being used as part of the process.



“In a little bit, you are going to walk into a police station and you are not going to see 10 big books because we have put in a microwave [wireless data transfer] system, that is going to give us the connectivity required. So, when you have a problem, any police station you run into, they don't have to tell you that it is down that jurisdiction, because technology will allow us to be one jurisdiction. You are going to walk into a police station and you are going to see a kiosk that you can just put down your complaints and we will look at it and then somebody will monitor. So you don't have to join the crowd if it is just a question you want to ask,” she said.



Another measure being implemented is the tracking of all police vehicles, in an effort to account for their whereabouts, and their response time.