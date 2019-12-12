Holiday safety tips from the police

DURING the Yuletide season, the police are advising the public to adopt safe practices and be very vigilant as they conduct business and traverse public places.

The increase in business and recreational activities usually attracts criminal elements who may seek to commit robberies and deceive unsuspecting patrons and consumers, the police said in a release from its Corporate Communications Unit.

The police said they will continue to increase their presence on the roads to minimise attacks by criminals and provide a quick avenue for individuals to report suspicious activities.

The release also included tips, which the police said are some of the ways the public can help them keep us safe this season.

Check them out:

• Ensure that valuable personal possessions (for example, cash and high-end electronic devices) are properly secured or concealed. If you intend to conduct business involving large amounts of cash with someone, feel free to do so at a police station or some other safe location.

• Avoid wearing excessive jewellery, particularly gold, especially when walking in areas with high pedestrian traffic.

• Always ensure that your house and car keys are easily accessible to minimise the time it takes to enter homes and vehicles.

• Walk in well-lit areas and avoid walking alone. If you think you are being followed, trust your instincts and proceed to a crowded area, maintain your vigilance, and seek assistance.

• Do not leave valuable items on motor vehicle seats or areas within the vehicle that make them visible to passers-by.

• Avoid taking large sums of money to/from the bank or directing employees to do so. Employ a reputable security service to handle deposits to financial institutions or seek the assistance of the police. Individuals using automated teller machines are also urged to be vigilant and protect their debit/credit card information.

• Travellers are urged to be alert at the airport and be mindful of people who are not legitimately authorised to load and unload vehicles or provide transportation. If you believe you are being followed, proceed to a busy location and contact the police immediately.

• If you can, invest in safety features for your home. This may simply take the form of sturdy locks and doors, or more advanced home security systems.

• Be careful who has access to your home. Crafty robbers sometimes pose as household employees, such as gardeners and domestic helpers, then use the opportunity to steal items from your home.

• Since children might be home for the holidays, teach them not to speak to strangers and shout for help if they feel unsafe. Also, teach them to never give out personal information and how to contact the police.

• When taking public transportation, especially taxis, always remember to note the licence plate number, colour and make of the vehicle. Always let someone you trust know when you board a taxi and share this information with them. Be wary of drivers who ask you to divert from planned routes.

• Taxi drivers are also being warned to be alert and look out for criminals who pose as passengers, avoid carrying groups of men and be wary of passengers who ask you to divert.

• Do not drink and drive. Have a designated driver when you attend events in case you consume excessive amounts of alcohol. Also, ensure your vehicles are properly secured at these events.

• Obey all the road codes when travelling and comply with the instructions of the police.

Also, the police urged the public to not be hesitant in reporting crimes to them at 119 emergency number, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.