Home for a night

SEVENTY-EIGHT-YEAR-OLD Louise Green ushered in the new year at Kingston Public Hospital (KPH). However, she was neither a patient nor a visitor.



Instead, the 243-year-old hospital served as her home for the night, as she slept in the area where individuals needing medical attention wait to be seen by doctors.



The St Elizabeth native, who said she has been living on the streets since October 2019, said two of the island's major hospitals have become her safe havens.



“I have a friend in Spanish Town, but I can only stay with her two evenings because she doesn't have the convenience. Sometimes, I sleep at the [Kingston] Public Hospital and sometimes I sleep at Spanish Town Hospital, because sometimes when you go there too often, they don't want you there. I say, before you stay out a street and make them take advantage of you, I am going into one institution where I sleep tonight, and tomorrow night I go into another one,” Green told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.



Green was among scores of homeless people who flocked St William Grant Park in downtown Kingston yesterday morning in an effort to secure meals for themselves during the 'Mayor's Annual Feeding of the Homeless'. The event is hosted by Mayor of Kingston Senator Delroy Williams.



Sitting on a concrete wall beside her handbag which contained her documents, the elderly woman said, prior to being homeless, she lived in Manchester.



“I was living with my daughter and her two sons, and after their father died, the bwoy dem throw me out and say dem nuh want me or dem mother inna di house,” she claimed.



Green explained that her daughter has since been living with a gentleman, while she is now on the streets.



Disclosing that four of her six children are still alive, she complained about one son in particular — a police sergeant — who she said can assist her, but refuses to.



“Mek I tell you something yuh see, dear, him have a three-bedroom house lock up... and when di bwoy dem throw me out a di house enuh, me tell him say him fi put down two bag a clothes fi me and him tell me say him nuh have nuh weh fi put them. The house lock up, nobody nuh live in deh... and him tell me say him nuh have nuh weh fi put me two bag a clothes,” she stated.



The National Insurance Scheme pensioner also told the Observer that she has another son who lives on Waltham Park Road; however, she said he is not in a position to assist her.



When the Observer contacted her policeman son yesterday afternoon, he confirmed that Green is in fact his mother and said that he is on vacation and is about to leave the island.



When told that his mother is homeless, he said that Green also has a brother in Jamaica who is visiting from Canada, and that she has another son in Kingston.



After securing her meal yesterday, Green had her sights set on making her way to Spanish Town Hospital where she intended to spend last night, however, she did not know where she would spend the hours before bedtime.

The mayor of Kingston said yesterday that the municipal corporation is working on a solution to curtail homelessness in the capital city.



“A major project for this year is the transitional centre, and that should be up probably within another 18 months to two years, at the top of King Street. So that's a major project that we're working on with respect to the homeless population. We will continue to improve on the Marie Atkins night shelter.



“Last year December, we were accommodating approximately 80 [people at the shelter] and this year we have moved to over 100 persons we do accommodate at night. We have also constructed a bathroom facility there for them to come in and shower, and so we are doing improvements in terms of the infrastructure for them,” Williams said.