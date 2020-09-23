PHOTO: Huawei joins Jamaica's COVID fight

Telecom giant Huawei Technologies has donated 2,000 surgical masks to organisations and homes for the elderly in Kingston and St Andrew. One of the recipients was the Harrison Memorial Holistic Care Centre, where the relief nurse, Kadian Smith (left), collected 100 surgical masks from Huawei representative Tanisha Hitchman, at the facility recently.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login

ADVERTISEMENT