Photo: Hydel staff members get care packages

Jamaica Broilers, producers of the Best Dressed Chicken, yesterday presented care packages to academic, administrative, and ancillary staff at the Hydel Group of Schools in Ferry, St Catherine. Here, staff member Alphonso Reid (left) accepts his package from Group Public Relations Manager Danah Cameron, and Melbourne Duncan (right) is presented with his package by the company's brand manager, Lorraine Kimble. The presentations were done at Hydel. (Photo: Karl Mclarty)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT