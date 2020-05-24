Photo: IN MEMORY OF MICHAEL GORDON

Bartender at Cool World Lounge along Bronthorpe Square Latoya Stewart serves customer Jason Foster as community bars opened for a two-week trial run last Tuesday. Foster, a security consultant, was about to have a drink of J Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum, dedicated to the memory of late Jamaica Observer Photo Editor Michael Gordon, who was a customer of the establishment for many years. (Photo: Joseph Wellington)

