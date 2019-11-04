IN PRAISE OF TOTALLY MALE

Sandra Samuels (right) owner of Totally Male Ltd, celebrates in praise of her company's 25th Anniversay Church Service held at the Church of the Universial Foundation for better living , Collins Green Avenue in St Andrew yesterday. At left is Totally Male supervisor Carol Gibson. (Photo: Joseph Wellington)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT