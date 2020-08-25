In Laura's wake

Motorists inch their way along a road in Gordon Town, St Andrew, yesterday, as workmen try to clear debris from the road following a downpour associated with the passage of Tropical Storm Laura on Sunday night. (Photo: Joseph Wellington)

