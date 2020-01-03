India deploys dummy cops to deter traffic offenders
BANGALORE, India (AFP) — Dummy police are the newest recruits to law enforcement in India’s southern city of Bangalore, where authorities have adopted an unusual tactic to fight traffic offenders.
Mannequins dressed up as traffic officers, complete with hats, white shirts and fluorescent vests with police insignia, are being placed at major intersections in the hope they will prompt drivers to observe the rules.
Some even wear sunglasses and face masks. With eight million cars plying the notoriously busy roads in a tech hub renowned for its traffic snarls, police say they don’t have enough flesh and blood officers to man all the junctions.
“The idea is not to scare anybody, the idea is to increase the compliance,” city Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao told AFP. “There are 44,000 junctions in the city but traffic lights are fixed in [only] about 450 junctions; the rest of it is manned manually or not managed at all.”
He added that officers also use a “hide and seek” tactic – swapping the mannequins with actual police – to keep drivers on their best behaviour.
Bangalore, dubbed as the Silicon Valley of India, is home to an estimated 13 million people.
An average of two people die every day on the roads of the megalopolis with 4,283 crashes reported from January to November last year, many blamed on drink-driving, speeding and drivers ignoring traffic signals.
