Photo: It was a good day!

Happy children and parents from Denham Town and Tivoli Gardens in Kingston are in a good mood as they pose for a photo at Hope Gardens in St Andrew after participating in the annual treat sponsored by philanthropist Molly Grant of EMMS Outreach Ministry – a non-profit organisation based in Kingston. More than 45 children participated in the event.

