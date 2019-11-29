J'cans urged to take dengue outbreak seriously

HEALTH authorities are warning Jamaicans to take the current dengue outbreak affecting the country seriously, and to ramp up their own prevention measures to stem the spread of infections and deaths.

Since November 7, two more people have died in confirmed/ suspected cases of the mosquito- borne virus.

Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton told Parliament on November 13 that, as at November 7, there were 61 suspected/confirmed deaths, of which 17 occurred in 2018 and 44 in 2019.

Information provided by the ministry yesterday shows that the number has moved to 63 — 17 in 2018 and 46 this year.

Most fatal cases remain in the below 14 age group, with western parishes now seeing a higher concentration of cases since mid-2019, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie said yesterday at a ministry press conference in New Kingston.

“With all the measures we have put in place we are watching this very carefully, but we are still facing a number of deaths that we are still concerned about,” she said.

Dr Bisasor-McKenzie said more cases of dengue are presenting now, with longer admission periods, and faster rates of deterioration and symptoms.

“While it is that we have identified that there are certain cases that are high risk, we still can’t predict which case is going to have a severe outcome, and which case is going to rapidly deteriorate, and therefore the stress has to be on prevention of the illness in the first place,” the CMO cautioned.

Stressing the global context, she noted that dengue is the fastest-spreading mosquito- borne viral illness in the world, with 390 million cases annually.

The Americas has yielded the largest number of cases since 1980, she said, with 2.5 million cases up to September, with over 1,000 deaths.

Between January 2018 and November 21, the national surveillance unit had 13,523 notifications for dengue — 2,233 last year and 11,290 in 2019. She said 7,856 of these cases have been classified as suspected, presumed or confirmed.

The ministry is also urging Jamaicans to donate blood to help beef up the supply available to treat dengue cases where that intervention is necessary.

That appeal was supported by Dr Tufton, who said, “This is a society that is characterised by trauma, and so blood is always in need, whether it’s motor vehicle accident, domestic violence or otherwise, but in this time with dengue it is important that we are prepared for those persons who have the most severe cases.”

He also repeated an appeal to the public to make use of primary health care facilities.

“It has created some stress on the public health system, [but] we are encouraging persons to use their health centre because the health centres can become the first point of response as far a clinical assessment is concerned — avoid A&E unless you’re really convinced that you have an emergency or if you’re referred to that facility by the health centre,” he urged.