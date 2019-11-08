JDF to use ceremonial explosives during rehearsal

THE Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) has advised residents in and around the National Heroes' Circle area that the army will be conducting military rehearsals and ceremonial exercises, using ceremonial explosives, in the vicinity of the National Heroes' Circle over the period Friday, November 8, 2019, to Sunday, November 2019, at approximately 11:00 am each day.

The explosions, said the JDF, are part of the Annual Remembrance Day celebrations and will in no way pose danger to lives or property.

The Annual Remembrance Day Service and Parade is conducted worldwide to commemorate and honour military personnel who died in the line of duty during World War 1.

The celebrations will conclude on Sunday, November 10.

Members of the public were asked to contact the JDF in the event that unexploded ordnances or paraphernalia are found.