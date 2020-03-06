JHTA condemns tourist's killing

MONTEGO BAY, St James — The Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) has condemned the killing of repeat visitor to the island, Theodore Walling, 65, whose blooddrenched body was found inside his hotel room in Montego Bay on Wednesday.

JHTA President Omar Robinson has also appealed to the police to act swiftly to close the case. “We do not condone [attacks on] our visitors and we do hope the authorities will move quickly to bring the perpetrator to justice,” Robinson told the Jamaica Observer.

“We have been told [Walling] is a repeat visitor to the island. It is sad when we lose any visitor, especially a visitor who has been here before... We do not condone crime in general as it affects the image of our destination,” he added.

Though they have no leads, head of the Criminal Investigations Branch, Assistant Commissioner of Police Clinton Laing expressed confidence that there would soon be progress in the case.

“We do not have any leads as yet but investigations are ongoing in earnest and we expect to make a breakthrough soon,” he told the Observer.

According to head of the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Corporate Communications Unit, Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay a hotel worker found Walling’s unresponsive body in his room on Wednesday morning.

“The police were called in and, based on their investigations, foul play is suspected.

An investigation has been launched and they are looking at a number of things to see if they can identify a possible suspect in the matter,” SSP Lindsay said.

The Observer understands that Walling had wounds to his neck and other parts of his body.

The police believe a struggle took place between Walling and his attacker as the room was ransacked.

The theory is that Walling may have been familiar with his attacker as there was no sign of forced entry to his room.

Reports are that the American was scheduled to return home to Michigan the day his body was found.