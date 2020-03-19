JHTA welcomes bailout plan of tourism workers

MONTEGO BAY, St James — President of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) Omar Robinson has commended the Government for reaching out to hotel workers now facing temporary displacement caused by the shutdown of sections the tourism industry due to the global spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Ministry of Tourism has partnered with the Ministry of Finance and the JHTA to institute arrangements that will help to cushion the impact of COVID-19 on workers in the sector.

“The JHTA welcomes the decision by the Government to provide temporary financial relief to those employees who will be displaced, as discussed by the minister of finance. These closures are temporary so, when the business returns, the employees will return to their jobs,” Robinson told the Jamaica Observer last night.

“As soon as details of the financial assistance are provided we look forward to working with Government to operationalise and ensure that our employees are provided for,” he said. Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett was elated over the partnership to assist tourism workers who are expected to be impacted by the fallout.

“I want all workers in the sector to know that we are aware of the challenges and ripple effects of this pandemic as activities grind to a halt, and [as] questions surrounding job security arise. Based on these new developments, I have been in discussion with my colleague minister of finance and the JHTA to iron out a plan of action to help safeguard all our workers, over the last several weeks” said Tourism Minister Bartlett.

He added: “I am appealing to all workers in the sector to remain safe by following the hygienic protocols we have laid out, and to listen to credible news reports to get the necessary updates to stay abreast of the situation.”

Robinson bemoaned that with the announced temporary closure of hotels and the withdrawals of airlines in the global hospitality sector, in an effort to curtail the spread of the novel cornavirus, major source markets have implemented travel restrictions and border closures have significantly impacted tourism arrivals.

“Airlines have also responded by suspending flights or reducing the frequency of flights. Hence, the tourism industry is currently undergoing a shutdown. Hotels continue to get massive cancellations daily and the pace of forward bookings has slowed tremendously and, in most cases, has stopped completely. As this unprecedented situation unfolds, hotels will make prudent business decisions in order to survive, resulting in temporary closures of some properties, especially in the large chains. In most of these cases the hotel managers have consolidated their operations and accommodated guests in one or two properties in order to significantly reduce operating expenses,” Robinson argued.

Meanwhile, senior strategist in the tourism ministry Delano Seiveright said, “We are in touch with the hotels, airlines and other key stakeholders on a daily basis.

“With Americans and Canadians, which account for over 80 per cent of the stopover business heading into lockdown mode, it is clear that they cannot sustain empty planes and empty hotels going forward,” Seiveright told the Observer last night.