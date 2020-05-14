JHTA working with Gov't to resolve SET Cash programme delays

THE Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) says it is working with the Ministry of Finance and Tax Administration Jamaica to reduce problems being experienced with the Government's Supporting Employees with Transfer of Cash (SET Cash) Programme.

The tourism lobby group made the announcement in a statement after learning of complaints from some tourism employees that they are not receiving the payments due to issues surrounding the upload of P45 forms.

“The public should note this is a new system that is trying to process the applications of hundreds of thousands of workers. While many tourism organisations are closed or only operating with skeleton staff, the system requires the businesses to process and upload tens of thousands of P45 forms for worker verifications,” the JHTA said.

“Notwithstanding continuous communication between the JHTA and the tax authorities, a number of system glitches were discovered, creating delays for business users on the platform.

In light of the unprecedented times and with any new system, there will be understandable technical and other difficulties which may result in some applications being delayed,” the association added.

The SET Cash Programme is part of a financial package being provided by the Government to help Jamaicans cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last month, Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke reported that approximately 46,948 people who reported they were laid off after March 10 applied for the benefit, which requires employers to upload a P45 form verifying that the applicant was employed and has been laid off.

In its statement on the issue, the JHTA said while the system is not perfect, “We continue to work lockstep with the Government to iron out any and all issues as they emerge. We ask workers to contact their previous employer should they have any problems, so that these matters can be flagged and corrected expeditiously”.

The JHTA also said there should be no major impediment to any tourism worker applying for and receiving benefits under the SET Cash Programme.