JN Group establishes Member Welfare Fund to ease COVID-19 burden

The Jamaica National Group has established a Member Welfare Fund to ease the burden of its members and customers who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earl Jarrett, chief executive officer of the group, made the announcement while addressing a JN Circle Catch Up, a video series of conversations about how Jamaicans can come together to overcome various elements of the COVID-19 pandemic.



“We have identified funds which will be delivered through the JN Circle network and their membership, who will determine how these funds will be used in respective communities,” he explained.



Jarrett said the fund will be administered by JN Foundation to address the needs of members in the communities where the 13 JN Circle chapters are located across the country.



“It could be supporting an individual, a cause, the community itself; or for sanitisers, masks for the police; these are things which the JN Circles can respond to through the pool of funds that will be made available to their clubs,” he explained.



JN Circle is a network of clubs which comprised JN members and customers of the JN Group. It was introduced in August 2019 and allows members and customers, who share JN's values, to take action aimed at improving outcomes for themselves and for all Jamaicans, wherever they reside.



Through these clubs, JN members can participate in and influence JN's work to positively impact the lives of Jamaicans and assist them to build their communities. To date, 13 JN Circle chapters have been established across Jamaica.

Jarrett encouraged people to access funds through the JN Circle, which has an existing governance body who will examine the needs in communities.

“This initiative helps us to ensure we respond to the unique needs of our members; JN's intervention will be relevant to each community; and will reflect the will of our members and customers,” a company release quoted Claudine Allen, member ombudsman.

She added that her team is working closely with the JN Bank business relationship and sales managers who lead circles across the island to support the initiative and identify opportunities to help communities.

In addition to the welfare fund, Jarrett said Jamaica National Group will seek to improve the financial awareness of members, so that they and other Jamaicans can live their best lives, even as the environment changes.

“As we go through the period of this pandemic, our people also need to plan financially. We have seen some hotels close their doors, and many persons are worried about their jobs. Therefore, what we are seeking to do is assist persons to understand that even in this situation, there are things that they can do to manage the crisis,” he said.

This included managing one's expenses by ensuring that only essential items are purchased. This financial information, which includes budgeting, will be provided through the JN Circles and JN Foundation's Be Wi$e Financial Literacy Programme, he said.

Jarrett also encouraged Jamaicans to visit the JN Group's website, at www.jngroup.com/covid-19help, for information about how the JN Group is assisting people to respond to COVID-19; and watch upcoming segments of the JN Circle Catch Up, which will focus on coping during the pandemic. The series will be posted on the JN Group's website and social media platforms.