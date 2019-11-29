JPS Foundation again covers fees for CSEC industrial technology
THE Jamaica Public Service (JPS) Foundation has paid the full examination fees for 444 public secondary school students, who will be sitting the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) industrial technology (electrical) examination in 2020.
The examination grant, in the sum of $1.618 million, will benefit students from 35 high schools.
Minister with responsibility for education, youth and information Karl Samuda thanked the foundation for covering the fees of the students for another academic year.
“I'm very happy that the JPS has, in a sense, partnered with the ministry by providing this very worthwhile provision. Thanks very much for this effort. Thanks for all that you have been doing,” Minister Samuda said, noting that the support will help to alleviate the financial burden on families.
He was speaking at the handover of the cheque by executives of JPS Foundation to the Overseas Examinations Commission at the JPS head office in New Kingston on Thursday.
President and chief executive officer, JPS, Emanuel DaRosa, said the grant is an investment in “the talent of our young people”.
“We are preparing future leaders for the energy industry who will no doubt help Jamaica to realise its great potential,” he said.
“JPS is making a fast transition into an innovation-focused organisation. This future requires change; it will demand our best effort and it needs our strongest talent. The provision of this grant is a critical step,” DaRosa added.
JPS Foundation has been paying the fees for students to sit the CSEC industrial technology electrical exam for the last three years.
To date, the foundation has paid over $4.5 million in examination fees for 1,355 students.
