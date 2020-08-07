Photo: Jamaica 58
Prime Minister Andrew Holness (left) observes as members of the Jamaica Combined Cadet Force (right, foreground) hoist the National Flag during yesterday's flagraising ceremony at Statue Park, just outside the National Stadium in Kingston. The event was among the activities marking the country's 58th Independence Day anniversary, under the theme: 'Resilient and Strong. Let's Celebrate Jamaica'. Among the other dignitaries observing the proceedings are: Chief Justice Bryan Sykes (second left); Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips (fourth left), and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Senator Kamina Johnson Smith (fifth right). (Photo: JIS)
