Jamaica posts video of hope to travel trade

Amid the COVID-19 onslaught worldwide, Jamaica is spreading a message of hope within the travel trade with a one-minute video encouraging viewers to practise safety measures while promoting the island's beauty and warm, hospitable people.

“To slow the spread of this unprecedented and challenging health pandemic, we urge you near and far to observe the many calls for social distancing. We are doing the same, and look forward to when next we meet again. Even though we're many beating hearts, in times like these, our hearts beat as one,” the narrator states in a section of the video.



Last night, senior strategist at the Ministry of Tourism Delano Seiveright told the Jamaica Observer that the video has been posted on social media primarily and has been directed to Jamaica's “key travel partners like agents and tour companies”.



Stating that these are testing times, the narrator tells viewers that while they had no choice but to postpone their travel plans, “we understand it is the right thing to do and we know brighter days will return”.



The video ends by describing Jamaica as the “Heartbeat of the world”.