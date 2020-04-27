Jamaica rises on World Press Freedom Index
JAMAICA has risen two places on the 2020 World Press Freedom Index, and now ranks sixth among 180 countries that most respect freedom of information.
Published annually by Reporters Without Borders, a non-governmental organisation based in Paris, the index evaluates the level of freedom available to the media throughout the world.
The new ranking was highlighted by Leader of Government Business in the Upper House Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, who said it “is an extremely positive recognition that the world [has paid] to Jamaica”.
“I think that we should commend the Government on the work that has been done and commend our press for the strength which they display,” she said, while addressing Friday's [April 24] sitting of the Senate.
Senator Johnson Smith, the minister of foreign affairs and foreign trade, emphasised that the increased dissemination of information during the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic continues to demonstrate the commitment the Administration has to the sharing of information and to a strong and free press.
“I want to commend members of the media, civil society, the people of Jamaica, and Government for the work that has been done that has resulted in our rising on the global press freedom index,” she said.
The country had fallen to eighth in the world press freedom ranking in 2019, having been surpassed by Denmark and New Zealand. This year, the country achieved a score of 10.51. Norway is at the top of the list, scoring 7.84.
