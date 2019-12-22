Jarrett gets honorary degree for services to Jamaica, UK

EARL Jarrett, director of The Voice in the United Kingdom, has received an honorary doctorate from Nottingham Trent University in the UK.

Jarrett was awarded the degree of doctorate of the university on Wednesday, December 11, for his contribution to the social and economic prosperity of Jamaica and its UK Diaspora, as well as his commitment to expanding partnerships with Nottingham Trent.

He was delighted to be acknowledged for his efforts, saying: “It's a humbling experience. To be recognised by Nottingham Trent University has been a great honour. I'm thrilled.” Jarrett has received honorary doctorates from several different universities in Jamaica, but this is the first time he has been recognised by an institution outside his home country.

“All of the other degrees are from Jamaica. This is the first international doctorate I have received and it feels really good.

“My degree is a tribute to all the Jamaicans that came here many years ago to help rebuild this country after the war,” he said.

Jarrett has been instrumental in building a strong partnership between The Voice and Nottingham Trent University.

“We have created new friends in Nottingham through our networks. Connecting people is the greatest thing you can do,” he said.

“The value of the network has helped both the country and our own institution to achieve more.”

Through their partnership with The Voice, students at the university gain valuable skills by contributing to content, covering local events and undertaking work experience.

Jarrett hopes that this partnership continues to grow in the future, saying: “We expect to continue to grow our business here. Things are changing in the UK and we are optimistic that those changes will be to our benefit.

“I'm looking forward with optimism to our future here in the UK.”

Earl Jarrett is the Chief executive officer of The Voice's parent company, The Jamaica National Group.

He has been a key driving force in promoting cooperation between the private and voluntary sectors both in Jamaica and the UK.

His service as chairman of the Jamaica Cancer Society and the National Council of Jamaica, alongside his role as a trustee for the FIA foundation, helped him to enter the Council of Volunteer Social Services Hall of Fame and the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica Hall of Fame.

He has received multiple awards throughout his career, including: the Order of Distinction in the rank of Commander, awarded by the Government of Jamaica for service to the financial sector; Doctor of Laws degrees from The University of the West Indies and University of Technology, Jamaica and Doctor of Education in Leadership from the MICO University College.

He is also a Distinguished Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Jamaica and was appointed to the Order of Jamaica for exceptional contribution to the banking and financial sectors, public service and volunteerism in 2018.