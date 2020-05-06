Jodian Fearon's doctor says he wasn't aware of heart condition

LLOYD Goldson, the medical doctor for Jodian Fearon — the 23-year-old mother who died after being denied access to health care on April 24 — is denying knowledge of reports that she had a heart condition, amid an ongoing police investigation.



Goldson, in a statement to the media yesterday, said he began providing antenatal care for Fearon when she was six months pregnant.



“It has been reported that the post-mortem revealed that Miss Fearon had a heart condition. While providing antenatal care for her I was not informed of nor did I detect on examination any indication of her having a heart condition,” Goldson noted, adding that he was releasing the statement out of a recognition of public interest generated by the untimely passing of Fearon and the many questions asked of him.



Fearon, a first-time mom, died after a journey that saw her travelling across the Corporate Area in search of health care.



She was initially suspected of having COVID-19 but subsequently tested negative for the infectious disease.



According to her sister Shanice Lloyd, who spoke to the Jamaica Observer following her death, Fearon arrived at the privately run Andrews Memorial Hospital on April 23 and was being prepared for delivery.



However, she was taken the following morning to Spanish Town Hospital in St Catherine, after requests for transfers to the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) and Victoria Jubilee Hospital reportedly fell through.



It is alleged that the staff at Andrews Hospital refused to treat her. The hospital has since denied this.



Following the delivery of her baby at Spanish Town Hospital, Fearon was transferred to the UHWI after reportedly developing complications.

She died later that day.



“The prime minister has ordered an investigation to see if anyone is criminally liable and I suspect there will be other civil issues which may arise. I have given a statement to the police in the presence of my attorney, Heron Dale. I am indeed saddened and devastated at the passing of Jodian,” Goldson stated, adding that comments previously made to the media might have been untimely.



“It is understandable that coronavirus has descended on us like a plague and is causing a tremendous amount of fear. It is important that those of us who are requested to assist those in a crisis or in need cannot fail to act or panic out of fear.



“My hope is that the exploration of this very unfortunate event will lead to needed changes to ensure that it never happens again,” he said.