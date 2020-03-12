Junction Road travel restriction extended

To make up for time lost on the Junction Road project due to recent heavy rains, the travel restriction along a section of the roadway has been extended.

According to Ramona Lawson, senior communications officer at the National Works Agency (NWA), works to cut an embankment near Broadgate could not be completed due to the wet and unstable hillsides.

She says the NWA has therefore decided to allow the contractors an additional eleven days to finish the job.

As a result, the current travel restriction will remain in place until March 22.

While efforts and expertise will be redoubled to advance the works, progress will be dependent on favourable weather due to the nature of the project area,” the agency said yesterday.

“As previously obtained, motorists will be able to move unrestricted along the roadway up to 9:00 am and after 4:00 pm each day. The roadway through Grandie Hole, which remains in good driving condition, as well as the north/south highway are alternative routes to the Junction Road,” the NWA said.

The agency offered an apology to the motoring public for the inconveniences caused by the ongoing project.