Jury finds pair guilty of murdering Trinidadian

HAMILTON, Bermuda (CMC) — A Supreme Court jury has found a Bermudian pair guilty of murdering a Trinidadian-born communications firm engineer, who was stabbed to death at his apartment more than 13 years ago.

The jury by unanimous verdict, found the pair – Katrina Burgess and Cleveland Rogers – guilty of murdering 32-year-old Marcus Gibbings, whose body was found at the apartment in the Devonshire parish on October 26, 2006.

Prosecutors alleged during the six-week trial that Burgess, who was Gibbings' former girlfriend, had paid Rogers US$5,000 to commit the murder after the victim cheated on her and left her.

Acting Puisne Judge Craig Attridge remanded Rogers, 52, and 48-year-old Burgess into custody on Wednesday. They will be sentenced at a later date.

The court earlier heard evidence from two witnesses — both former girlfriends of Rogers — who alleged that he confessed to the murder.

The first witness, who was in a relationship with Rogers in 2006, said the accused admitted that he had waited behind a couch and ambushed Gibbings, who was lured to the apartment by Burgess.

The second witness said Rogers mentioned he had killed someone who had “stalked” Burgess.

Attorney Marc Daniels, defending Rogers, said the two witnesses admitted they had spoken to each other before they told police about the confessions and that both had an axe to grind with his client.

Burgess's defence lawyer, Charles Richardson, said the jury could not consider the evidence of the witnesses against his client as it would be hearsay, and that there was no other evidence to link his client to the crime.

Both defence lawyers also raised the possibility of another potential suspect — the husband of a woman Gibbings had started an affair with.

Gibbings, a father of two and stepfather of one, worked at Hamilton communications firm CCS as an engineer. He had lived in Bermuda for more than eight years at the time of his death.