KSAMC councillors take a stand

COUNCILLORS who believe they can help coordinate and implement a more effective vector control programme in the Corporate Area, say they currently have no role in the initiatives of the Ministry of Health and Wellness to tackle dengue.



The issue was raised by Eugene Kelly (People's National Party [PNP], Whitfield Town Division) at a meeting of the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) earlier this month, as the council debated a resolution moved by Councillor Neville Wright (PNP, Trench Town Division) to strengthen the vector control programme in Kingston and St Andrew. The meeting was held a week before a three-day Ministry of Health and Wellness-led national 'dengue clean-up campaign' aimed at destroying mosquito-breeding sites.



Kelly said he did not believe that the dengue outbreak was being taken seriously by the health and wellness ministry.



“Councillors should be a part of the coordination; nobody knows more about drains than the councillors. They don't understand that we have knowledge and that they should coordinate with us,” Kelly said.



Councillor Dwayne Smith (Jamaica Labour Party [JLP], Chancery Hall Division), however, disagreed with Kelly.



Smith mentioned that the ministry is taking the issue of dengue seriously as there have been two allocations — $1 billion and $581 million — by the Government last year for the vector control programme. He said the Kingston and St Andrew Health Department was also given two new vehicles.



“I support the resolution, but don't say nothing is happening, a lot is being done,” Smith said.



Smith also mentioned a recent media report about vector workers being stoned and Kelly said the involvement of councillors in the programme could help to combat the problem.



Councillor Venesha Phillips (PNP, Papine Division) argued that dengue was not a one-off issue. The $500,000 dengue allocation to councillors was not about “cleaning a drain for a week”, she said.



The PNP councillor insisted that councillors should be accorded respect.



“The mayor should meet with the minister of health and wellness and emphasise our role as the local board of health,” said Phillips.



Meanwhile, Councillor Jermaine Wright (JLP, Denham Town Division) said the KSAMC should have a fund “that we can tap into”.



Councillor Vernon McLeod, chairman of the Finance Committee suggested that the council look at its finances to see what can be done.



Another councillor, John Myers (JLP, Lawrence Tavern Division), argued for the involvement of the churches in a national clean-up campaign.



Wright urged Kingston Mayor Delroy Williams to “take a stand. We will back you. We are on the ground, we are in the trenches, we need to get the maximum value for the money being spent by involving the councillors”.



The mayor, who agreed that there was a need for seamless coordination between public agencies within the municipality, said the KSAMC, as the local board of health, should be made aware of all the measures to be taken.



The resolution passed by the council resolved that the KSAMC “take the initiative among stakeholders to carry out”:



• An enhanced public education programme;



• A massive solid waste clean-up campaign;



• Clearing of open lots adjacent to residential areas;



• Cleaning and fumigation, as a matter of urgency, all properties owned/operated by the KSAMC.



The resolution also expressed support for the request of the Kingston and St Andrew Health Department for the provision of additional vehicles to assist with the effective execution of the vector control programme.



— Claudienne Edwards