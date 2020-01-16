KSAMC ratifies presentation of keys to Singh

COUNCILLOR Eugene Kelly (People's National Party [PNP], Whitfield Division) spoke out against the wave of violence against Jamaican women at yesterday's council meeting of the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation.

Kelly, who said it is a mental health issue to which the country must pay attention, highlighted the issue during the council's debate that ratified the conferment of the Keys to the City of Kingston to Miss World 2019 Toni-Ann Singh on December 21.



The resolution, which was moved by Councillor Tosha Schwapp (Jamaica Labour Party [JLP], Stony Hill Division), was seconded by Councillor Andrew Swaby (PNP, Vineyard Town Division).



Kelly commended Kingston's Mayor Delroy Williams for being proactive in making the presentation of the Keys to the City of Kingston to Singh.



Councillor Susan Senior (JLP, Norbrook Division) said that Singh's winning of the Miss World contest was inspiring and should help young Jamaican girls to find their talent.



Meanwhile, Councillor Dennis Gordon (PNP, Maxfield Park Division), who was born in Bath, St Thomas, said that there is a Rastafarian saying: “Look to the east for the coming of the king.



“We got the queen,” Gordon said.



He said that Singh's winning the Miss World title was an extraordinary achievement for St Thomas.



“Education was her path to prosperity,” he said.



Councillor Kari Douglas (PNP, Trafalgar Division) also congratulated Mayor Williams for his quick thinking and fast action.



She said Singh's victory “is a boost to Brand Jamaica”.



— Claudienne Edwards