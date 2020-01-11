Krystal NOT LEAVING

KRYSTAL Tomlinson, the People's National Party (PNP) candidate for St Andrew West Rural, has dismissed reports that she will be pulling out of the contest.

Since late last week reports have surfaced that Tomlinson, who is expected to face off with the sitting Member of Parliament, the Jamaica Labour Party's (JLP) Juliet Cuthbert Flynn in the next general election, would no longer enter representational politics because of personal reasons.



But yesterday Tomlinson told the Jamaica Observer that there is no truth to the reports as she is committed to the people of St Andrew West Rural and determined to take the seat for the Opposition PNP.



According to Tomlinson, she spent the recent holidays in a “Christmas Season of Service” across all four divisions of the constituency, Brandon Hill, Lawrence Tavern, Red Hills and Stony Hill.



She said as part of her team's commitment to advancing the welfare of children and the elderly, four children's treats were held across the constituency, at which back-to-school packages were distributed.



She said the programme comes to an end this week with the delivery of more than 100 care packages to indigent and elderly residents who have been “woefully underserved by the limited social security and support infrastructure available”.



Tomlinson said, in response to the urgent call for investment in education in the constituency, she will be expanding the focus in the weeks ahead to provide free resources to constituents who wish to sit Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) mathematics and english language.



The PNP representative said free CSEC classes will begin on Saturday, January 25, with interested individuals being encouraged to register early by calling or texting 876-583-0961 for more information.



“Ms Tomlinson will represent the PNP in the next general election and remains committed to creating and expanding opportunities for the hard-working residents of West Rural St Andrew; opportunities that increase their earnings, elevate and maintain a decent standard of living, and enhance a sense of safety, security and independence across communities,” said Tomlinson's campaign manager, Danishka Williams, in a press release.



“The future of West Rural St Andrew is 'Krystal' clear,” added Williams.



St Andrew West Rural is one of the constituencies which both parties will be paying special attention to in the next general election constitutionally due in 2021, but widely expected in the first half of this year.



Since 2007, when the JLP's Andrew Gallimore defeated the PNP's Andrea Moore to retain the St Andrew West Rural constituency, the party that has won that seat has been elected to form the Government.



In 2011, the PNP's Paul Buchanan polled 7,716 votes to Gallimore's 7,479 to take the seat and help his party to election victory.

Buchanan polled 7,638 votes in 2016, which was not enough to stave off the challenge of newcomer Cuthbert Flynn who polled 9,736 to win the seat for the JLP and help that party earn the majority of seats in Parliament.