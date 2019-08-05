PHOTO: Rewarded

Students from the six education regions across Jamaica join with Lasco Brand Manager Renee Rose (second right) in cutting a celebratory cake to mark their achievements in the recent PEP examination. The scholarship awardees did exceptionally well in the historic sitting of the national examinations. The Lasco Group, through its Curves brand, rewarded (from left) Morisha Miller, Ashiekie Hamilton,Tyreeca Lattibeaudiere, Abrianna Greaves, Tonice Davis, Jada Minott,and Tashi Coombs at the event last week held at Lasco, White Marl, St Catherine. (Photo: Karl McLarty)

