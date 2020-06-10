Local horse racing to return on June 20 — finance minister
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The hoofs of the horses will beat again as competitive racing at Caymanas Park will officially restart on Saturday, June 20.
The announcement of the restart came tonight (June 10) in Parliament by Minister of Finance Dr Nigel Clarke, who has portfolio responsibility for horse racing.
Racing came to a halt in response to health concerns related to COVID-19, following the race meeting of Saturday, March 21 by the promoting company, Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited (SVREL).
“Racing directly employs 4,000 people and I am told reaches out indirectly to over 20,000 people,” Dr Clarke said.
He continued: “The Jamaica Racing Commission and the Betting Gaming and Lotteries Commission have worked with racing stakeholders, groups and with protocol consultants to develop health protocols for a safe return to racing at the racetrack and at the off-track betting parlours, mindful of the need to mitigate the health risks.”
“The restart of racing is going to be programmed for June 20. Government is acting and we will continue to reopen the country in a phased manner with safety remaining a priority,” he concluded.
