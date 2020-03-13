MP appeals for water in Westmoreland Eastern

MEMBER of Parliament for Westmoreland Eastern, Luther Buchanan, yesterday urged the National Water Commission to immediately restore all potable water lines in the constituency, ensuring that water is available to constituents, in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Buchanan said, “Our communities have been without water for far too long, and despite our many appeals to the Government to bring us some respite, we have been starved of this vital resource. I am again appealing to the Government, in particular the minister of water, to not allow the good people of the constituency to be vulnerable to this disease that is threatening to spread across the island. We note the many warnings for residents to wash their hands and practise proper hygiene as a primary defence against Covid-19, but our residents are already at a disadvantage without potable water.”

In the interim, Buchanan has called on the Government to immediately make available adequate training for the trucking of water into affected communities.