Man gets one-year probation for accidental touch

A construction worker was last Friday given one year's probation for accidentally touching a Caucasian woman.



The man, Matthew Williams, pleaded guilty to common assault when he appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.



Williams told the court that he was not paying attention when he turned around and his hand touched the complainant's left hand.



When Chief Parish Judge Chester Crooks asked the complainant if she knew Williams, she said her husband knew him and that they grew up in the same community in Lawrence Tavern.



The court was told that when Williams was cautioned, he said: “Mi boss, a swing mi swing mi hand and it ketch her.”

Judge Crooks, while explaining to Williams that his explanation amounted to a not guilty plea, asked if he wanted to go to trial.



But Williams, who appeared puzzled, stood in the dock without giving an answer.



By this time, the clerk of the court said the complainant is scheduled to leave the island on February 7, 2020.



The matter was subsequently stood down while one of the police officers inside the courtroom went downstairs in search of the complainant's husband.



When the matter was recalled, both the complainant and her husband, who is smaller in statuer, gingerly made their way to the clerk of the court.



The woman's husband told the court that one of Williams' relatives was interfering with him, saying he was contacted via telephone. In addition, the complainant's husband said when he confronted the accused man, Williams said: “Nobody nuh want yuh wife,” before walking way.



Prior to the probation order, the clerk of the court suggested an apology. However, the complainant seemingly was not satisfied with the suggestion.



“Do you want me to send him to prison for that?” Crooks asked before handing down the sentence.



At the same time, the judge explained to Williams that if he commits an offence within a year he will serve time.



