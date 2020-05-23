Mandeville residents capture alleged thief

THE Manchester police are hailing as brave the actions of residents of Mandeville in the parish who last Sunday apprehended a man suspected of at least two incidents of shopbreaking and larceny in the parish capital.

According to the police, the accused, Omar Forbes, 47, of North Race Course Road, was handed over to the police after residents allegedly spotted him with stockings and other items allegedly stolen from a store in the town centre. Subsequent investigations, the police said, implicated Forbes in two incidents — one on Thursday, May 14 and the other on Saturday, May 16.



He was subsequently charged and a date is being arranged for him to appear in court.

Meanwhile, the police have urged residents to contact their local police or the 119 emergency number whenever suspects or suspicious individuals are seen in their communities, as attempting to apprehend such individuals can expose them to danger.

Cocaine seized at airport



For the second time in just over two weeks, the work of the Canine Division has led to the seizure of illegal drugs, this time at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston on Thursday, May 21.



The police reported yesterday that about 3:30 pm a canine team, including police dog Emma, was checking cargo for an outgoing flight “when Emma detected anomalies”. The team then inspected air-conditioning compressors and found cocaine hidden inside. The items were seized and have since been handed over to the Narcotics Division, where detectives are continuing the investigation.

Man, 44, charged with shopbreaking, larceny

Tamoo Lindsay, otherwise called Tony, 44, of East Street in Kingston has been arrested and charged with shopbreaking and larceny.



The Half-Way-Tree police said about 1:35 am on Thursday, May 21 an alarm alerted security personnel to a store on Constant Spring Road, Kingston 10, where Lindsay was allegedly intercepted with a quantity of slippers, umbrellas and shoes valued at approximately $150,000.



The police were called in and Lindsay was handed over to them. After investigations established that the items had been taken from the store he was charged.



He will answer to the charges in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Tuesday, June 16.