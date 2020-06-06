Mango damage

A motorist complained to the Jamaica Observer this week that mangoes that fell from a tree in Inswood, St Catherine, damaged the rear light of his vehicle, pictured here.



He has called for the trees to be cut down as other motorists have informed him that they too have had similar experiences.

